Kravtsov scored a goal on his only shot in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The 21-year-old finally lit the lamp for the first time in his ninth NHL contest, hammering a one-timer from the right circle following a New Jersey turnover. Kravtsov, the ninth overall pick in 2018, is averaging less than 12 minutes of ice time this season so the breakout might not happen until 2021-22, but fantasy managers should keep him on their offseason radar.