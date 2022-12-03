Kravtsov scored a goal on his lone shot in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Kravtsov opened the scoring Friday, beating Cam Talbot with a wrist shot from the left circle in the first period. Kravtsov tallied his first goal of the season after he was a healthy scratch in eight of the Rangers' last nine contests. The 22-year-old winger now has a goal and an assist in eight games this season.