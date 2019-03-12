Kravtsov's KHL team -- Traktor Chelyabinsk -- won't terminate his contract this season, Igor Eronko of NHL.com Russia reports.

This means that Kravstsov has to play out the remainder of a contract that runs through the end of April, by which time the Rangers and AHL Hartford will both have finished their respective seasons. New York would almost certainly have kept the talented Russian down in the AHL anyway so as to not burn a year off Kravtsov's entry-level contract, but he'll now be faced with making the adjustment to North American ice on the fly if the ninth-overall selection from the 2018 draft tries to make the Rangers out of camp next season.