Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Playing better in AHL
Kravtsov picked up a pair of assists in AHL Hartford's 7-4 victory over Springfield on Wednesday.
Kravtsov now has six points in his last eight games. They might not be overwhelming numbers, but the Russian has played considerably better since his return to Hartford in late December following a brief stint in the KHL. The Rangers are dangling multiple players with the trade deadline approaching and it seems quite likely Kravtsov will spend the later portion of the season in the NHL.
