Kravtsov will return to the lineup Thursday versus Toronto, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Coach Gerard Gallant said that he needs to get Kravtsov in the lineup. It is not known at this time who Kravtsov will replace in the lineup as everyone on the Rangers are healthy. Kravtsov has a goal and an assist in 10 games this season. The 22-year-old has plenty of pedigree after being selected ninth overall in the 2018 Draft, but his talent has not come to the forefront very often in his brief NHL career.