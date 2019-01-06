Kravtsov suffered a torn triceps while playing for Team Russia the 2019 IIHF World Junior Champship, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Russian coach Valeria Bragin said Kravtsov was "fine" but that was clearly downplaying the injury. Kravtsov was able to play through the injury and lead Russia to a bronze medal while working as the team's first-line center. He finished the tournament with two goals and four helpers in seven games. Surgery could be scheduled for the 19-year-old, and that would likely end his KHL season and make it unlikely that Kravtsov joins the Rangers, who picked him ninth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories