Kravtsov suffered a torn triceps while playing for Team Russia the 2019 IIHF World Junior Champship, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Russian coach Valeria Bragin said Kravtsov was "fine" but that was clearly downplaying the injury. Kravtsov was able to play through the injury and lead Russia to a bronze medal while working as the team's first-line center. He finished the tournament with two goals and four helpers in seven games. Surgery could be scheduled for the 19-year-old, and that would likely end his KHL season and make it unlikely that Kravtsov joins the Rangers, who picked him ninth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, this year.