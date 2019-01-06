Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Plays through torn triceps at WJC
Kravtsov suffered a torn triceps while playing for Team Russia the 2019 IIHF World Junior Champship, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
Russian coach Valeria Bragin said Kravtsov was "fine" but that was clearly downplaying the injury. Kravtsov was able to play through the injury and lead Russia to a bronze medal while working as the team's first-line center. He finished the tournament with two goals and four helpers in seven games. Surgery could be scheduled for the 19-year-old, and that would likely end his KHL season and make it unlikely that Kravtsov joins the Rangers, who picked him ninth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...