Kravtsov (upper body) is back at practice Saturday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Kravtsov was on the ice in a non-contact jersey. He has missed the last three games and is unlikely to play Sunday versus Detroit. Kravtsov was getting third-line action in practice alongside Barclay Goodrow and Filip Chytil. Kravtsov has yet to pick up a point in four games this season.