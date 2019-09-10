Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Productive against other prospects
Kravtsov potted a pair of power-play goals in Monday's 4-3 win over Minnesota at the prospect tournament in Traverse City.
Kravtsov showed excellent chemistry with fellow top prospect Kaapo Kakko, who assisted on both of Kravtsov's tallies, which came on a five-minute major. The ninth overall selection from the 2018 draft is drawing less fanfare than Kaako, but Kravtsov will likely make the Rangers' roster as well and should open the season in a middle-six role.
More News
Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Signs entry-level contract
Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Officially headed to Big Apple
Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Signs with Rangers
Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Not coming stateside this season
Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Plays through torn triceps at WJC
Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Fine after WJC injury scare
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.