Kravtsov potted a pair of power-play goals in Monday's 4-3 win over Minnesota at the prospect tournament in Traverse City.

Kravtsov showed excellent chemistry with fellow top prospect Kaapo Kakko, who assisted on both of Kravtsov's tallies, which came on a five-minute major. The ninth overall selection from the 2018 draft is drawing less fanfare than Kaako, but Kravtsov will likely make the Rangers' roster as well and should open the season in a middle-six role.