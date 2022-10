Kravtsov (upper body) has been cleared to return to the lineup, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Kravtsov was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. He skated alongside Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko because Chris Kreider was absent for maintenance purposes. That suggests Kravtsov could be scratched Thursday against San Jose despite being healthy enough to play. He has missed the past three games.