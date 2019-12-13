Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Returning from Russia
Kravtsov is leaving the KHL and will rejoin the Rangers organization.
Kravtsov started the year with AHL Hartford, appearing in five games and notching one assist. After just 11 contests with KHL Chelyabinsk, it appears the 2018 ninth-overall pick is coming back to North America. The 19-year-old will likely start back with the Wolf Pack but could earn a call-up before too long.
