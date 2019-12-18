Kravtsov picked up an assist in his return to the lineup for AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

Kravtsov returned to play in the KHL in late October before heading back to North America just days ago. He hadn't played a game for the Wolf Pack in more than two months. He began the night on the fourth line before being moved up late in a game in which Hartford was being blown out. His awkward start to the season aside, Kravtsov remains one of the game's elite offensive prospects and it's more likely then not he gets games with the Rangers late in the season.