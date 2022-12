Kravtsov notched a goal during Sunday's 7-1 victory over the host Blackhawks.

Kravtsov converted his fourth goal in 33 career contests, giving the Rangers a 6-1 third-period advantage. The 2018 ninth-overall draft pick is attempting to forge a bottom-six role with the Rangers. Kravtsov opened Sunday on the fourth line with Sammy Blais and Jonny Brodzinski, but later earned time with top-liner Artemi Panarin, who earned the primary assist on his breakaway marker.