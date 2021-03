Kravtsov is expected to join the Rangers in approximately two weeks, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Kravtsov has been playing for Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL this season, notching 16 goals and 24 points in 49 games, but it sounds like he'll be making the transition to North American hockey soon. The Rangers selected the 21-year-old forward with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.