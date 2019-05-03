Kravtsov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Friday.

Kravtsov spent the 2018-19 campaign in his native Russia skating for Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL, notching eight goals and 21 points in 50 games. The 2018 first-round pick will likely need some time to adapt to the North American brand of hockey, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him start the 2019-20 season in the minors.