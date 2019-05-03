Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Signs entry-level contract
Kravtsov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Friday.
Kravtsov spent the 2018-19 campaign in his native Russia skating for Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL, notching eight goals and 21 points in 50 games. The 2018 first-round pick will likely need some time to adapt to the North American brand of hockey, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him start the 2019-20 season in the minors.
More News
-
Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Officially headed to Big Apple•
-
Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Signs with Rangers•
-
Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Not coming stateside this season•
-
Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Plays through torn triceps at WJC•
-
Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Fine after WJC injury scare•
-
Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Leading four NYR prospects to WJC•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...