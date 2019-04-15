Kravtsov inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Rangers on Monday, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Kravtsov's deal will not be official until May 1, but the Rangers will look to bring one of their top skater prospects over this offseason. Selected ninth overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, the 19-year-old forward scored 21 points in 50 games at the KHL level in 2018-19. He'll look to compete for a roster spot during training camp.