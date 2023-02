Kravtsov will be scratched Thursday versus the Red Wings for roster management reasons.

It's not really much of a change -- Kravtsov has played just once in the last 10 games anyway. The 23-year-old's lack of an opportunity with the Rangers has made him a potential prospect to monitor in trade talks, and it's unlikely he'll suit up for the Rangers again unless he remains with the team following the March 3 trade deadline.