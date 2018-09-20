Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Slow start to KHL season
Kravtsov has just two points in his first seven games this season for KHL Traktor Chelyabinsk.
While the early statistics aren't pretty, Kravtsov has played considerably better than those poor numbers would indicate. His Traktor club has scored just 12 total goals in those seven contests and the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft could easily have a handful more points if his teammates could finish routine plays. A lock to crack the Russian World Junior team this coming December, Kravtsov is tentatively expected to sign with the Rangers when his KHL season has come to an end. Dynasty leaguers need to invest heavily here.
