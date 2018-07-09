Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Staying in Russia

Kravtsov will remain with his KHL club (HC Traktor) for the upcoming 2018-19 campaign, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic New York reports.

Kravtsov -- who was taken ninth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft -- notched seven points, six PIM and a plus-3 rating in 35 games for Traktor last season. The winger had a breakout performance in the playoffs, as he notched six goals and five helpers in 16 postseason contests. Even though he won't be playing for the Rangers this year, owners in dynasty formats may want to consider stashing the 18-year-old away for the future.