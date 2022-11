Kravtsov (upper body) will miss at least one more week, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Based on his timeline, Kravtsov will be sidelined for the club's next three contests at a minimum, though it could certainly be longer. In his four appearances this season, the 22-year-old Russian remains pointless without a single shot on net. Even once cleared to return, Kravtsov is far from a lock for a spot in the lineup and could occasionally serve as a healthy scratch.