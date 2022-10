Kravtsov (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Kravtsov was hit by Victor Hedman in the first period of the contest and immediately went to the locker room. The severity of Kravtsov's injury is unknown, but it's a disappointing moment for the 22-year-old, who started the game on the Rangers' second line. He saw just 1:28 of ice time before his exit.