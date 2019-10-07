Kravtsov was a healthy scratch for AHL Hartford in their 4-3 overtime victory over Bridgeport on Sunday.

Kravtsov made it through Saturday's season opening win over Charlotte without issue, but the team elected to have him spend Sunday's contest in the press box. This doesn't appear to be a major issue at the moment as Kravtsov is apparently healthy, but the decision to have a 19-year-old top prospect sit out his club's second game of the season is a bit baffling.