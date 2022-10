Kravtsov (upper body) won't make the trip for Thursday's game in Minnesota or Friday's game in Winnipeg, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Kravtsov suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's win over Tampa Bay and will miss at least two more contests as a result. With Kravtsov on the shelf, Dryden Hunt or Sammy Blais (upper body) will likely enter the lineup against the Wild on Thursday.