Kravtsov (illness) won't be in the lineup Saturday against Nashville, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

The Rangers announced that Kravtsov is dealing with a stomach bug. The 22-year-old forward finally got on the scoresheet Thursday versus Detroit, picking up an assist in New York's 8-2 blowout win. Ryan Reaves or Ryan Carpenter could replace Kravtsov in the lineup.