Tarasenko supplied a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Tarasenko's primary assist on the man advantage gives him 10 assists and 17 points through 27 games with the Rangers. The Blueshirts have clinched a playoff berth, and Tarasenko -- who dropped 60 points (41 goals, 19 assists) through 90 postseason games with the Blues -- should remain a key fixture within the top six and No. 2 power-play unit for the postseason.