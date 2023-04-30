Tarasenko collected a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Devils in Game 6 on Saturday.
Tarasenko broke through after recording nine shots over the previous three contests, but being held off the scoresheet in that span. He now has three markers and four points in six playoff outings this year. Tarasenko's latest tally came late in the second period and stood as the game-winner.
