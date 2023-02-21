Tarasenko produced an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Tarasenko set up Vincent Trocheck's second-period marker. The helper was Tarasenko's fourth point in six games with the Rangers since he was traded from the Blues. The 31-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 21 helpers, 112 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-4 rating through 44 contests overall. He continues to log top-six minutes and significant power-play time with the Rangers, so fantasy managers should remain confident in his ability to generate offense.