Tarasenko had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Both of Tarasenko's points were recorded while the Rangers were on the power play. He's up to 18 goals and 48 points in 66 contests this season, including 14 points with the man advantage. Tarasenko is on a three-game point streak, providing two goals and four points in that span.