Tarasenko scored a goal in the Rangers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames on Saturday.

Tarasenko found the back of the net at 16:53 of the second period to narrow the Flames' lead to 2-1. He has 12 goals and 32 points in 43 contests in 2022-23. Since being acquired by the Rangers from St. Louis on Feb. 9, Tarasenko has recorded two goals and three points over five games.