Tarasenko scored the overtime winner after dishing out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

On the night before Patrick Kane's expected Rangers debut, it was New York's other big trade deadline acquisition who carried the team to victory. Tarasenko set up Mika Zibanejad for a power-play goal on the game's first shot, then fired a puck from just inside the blue line that Chris Kreider deflected in for the game-tying goal in the third period. The former Blues winger capped his three-point night with his third goal in 10 games as a Ranger, blasting a shot past Carter Hart to win it in overtime.