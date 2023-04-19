Tarasenko scored a goal on two shots in a 5-1 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday.

Tarasenko has seemingly enjoyed his move to the Big Apple, as he has tallied nine goals and 14 helpers in 32 games with the Blue Shirts, including both the regular and post-seasons. Playing on a stacked second line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, Tarasenko should continue to rack up points and offer top-end fantasy value.