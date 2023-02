Tarasenko found the back of the net in the Rangers' 6-3 win over Seattle on Friday.

Tarasenko, playing in his first game since being acquired by the Rangers from St. Louis on Thursday, opened the scoring at 2:49 of the first period. It was his 11th goal and 30th point in 39 contests this season. Before the trade, Tarasenko was going through a rough patch. He recorded no points and a minus-4 rating over his final five outings with the Blues.