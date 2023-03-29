Tarasenko scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Tarasenko extended the Rangers' lead to 2-0 in the first period, redirecting a feed from Braden Schneider past Michael Hutchinson. Tarasenko is up to six goals and 15 points in 23 games with the Rangers. Overall, the 31-year-old winger is up to 16 goals and 44 points in 61 contests between New York and St. Louis.