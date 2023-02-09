Tarasenko was sent to the Rangers from the Blues on Thursday, along with Niko Mikkola, in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a 2023 conditional first-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.

Tarasenko has scored just 10 goals in 38 games this season and could miss the 30-goal threshold for the third time in four seasons, though his previous misses were due to injuries. The winger figures to link up with fellow Russian Artemi Panarin, along with Mike Zibanejad, on the Rangers' top line and should be a factor with the No. 1 power-play unit as well.