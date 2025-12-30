Gavrikov scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

This was Gavrikov's first power-play point in his career. He has not typically been a big factor with the man advantage, but he's averaging 1:38 per game on the power play over his last 10 contests. That usage will dry up once Adam Fox (upper body) is ready to return, but Gavrikov's strong play this year, especially on offense, has afforded him more opportunities. He's at a career-best seven goals with eight helpers, 56 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 20 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 41 appearances.