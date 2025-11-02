Gavrikov scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Gavrikov opened the scoring midway through the first period. The 29-year-old defenseman's tally was his first goal this season, to go with two assists across 13 contests. He's added 18 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-5 rating. Gavrikov remains a defensive presence on the top pairing, so while his ice time will be high, his point production isn't likely to follow on a consistent basis.