Rangers' Vladislav Gavrikov: Finds twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gavrikov scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.
Gavrikov opened the scoring midway through the first period. The 29-year-old defenseman's tally was his first goal this season, to go with two assists across 13 contests. He's added 18 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-5 rating. Gavrikov remains a defensive presence on the top pairing, so while his ice time will be high, his point production isn't likely to follow on a consistent basis.
