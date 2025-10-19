Rangers' Vladislav Gavrikov: Gets on scoresheet with helper
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gavrikov logged an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
The helper came on an Artemi Panarin tally in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Gavrikov hasn't offered much offense, though the same could be said for many of the Rangers amid a slow start to the season. In addition to his single point, he has eight shots on net, 10 blocked shots, two hits, six PIM and a plus-3 rating while skating alongside Adam Fox on the first pairing.
