Gavrikov logged an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

The helper came on an Artemi Panarin tally in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Gavrikov hasn't offered much offense, though the same could be said for many of the Rangers amid a slow start to the season. In addition to his single point, he has eight shots on net, 10 blocked shots, two hits, six PIM and a plus-3 rating while skating alongside Adam Fox on the first pairing.