Gavrikov scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Gavrikov has been hot lately with two goals and three assists over his last four games. The defenseman isn't known for his scoring but can rack up points in short bursts a few times each year. He's up to four goals, 11 points, 36 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 26 appearances this season. He's two goals away from matching his career high of six, which he attained in both 2022-23 and 2023-24.