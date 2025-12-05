Gavrikov scored a goal and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Gavrikov tallied his sixth goal of the year, a career-best number he's reached in three of the last four regular seasons and missed by just one in 2024-25. He's surged lately with four goals and three helpers over his last seven outings. Gavrikov won't keep up this kind of offense -- he's shooting a career-high 15.8 percent so far -- but he's locked in as a top-four blueliner for the Rangers. He's up to 13 points, 38 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 29 appearances.