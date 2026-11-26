Gavrikov scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.

Gavrikov has two points over his last four games. The 31-year-old defenseman has served on the top pairing this season, offering some shutdown skills alongside Adam Fox's all-around talent. Gavrikov has two goals, six assists, 34 shots on net, 23 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 24 appearances. He's putting together a fine season, but he'll likely fall short of matching his 14-goal, 35-point effort from 2025-26.