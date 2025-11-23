Rangers' Vladislav Gavrikov: One of each Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gavrikov scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth.
Gavrikov tied the game at 1-1 in the first period and helped out on Artemi Panarin's tally in the second. This was the second multi-point effort of the season for Gavrikov, both of which have come within his last seven games. He's at three goals, eight points, 32 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 23 appearances this season in a top-pairing role alongside Adam Fox.
More News
-
Rangers' Vladislav Gavrikov: Two-point effort in win•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Gavrikov: Finds twine Saturday•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Gavrikov: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Rangers' Vladislav Gavrikov: Signs long-term contract•
-
Kings' Vladislav Gavrikov: Supplies helper in Game 2 win•
-
Kings' Vladislav Gavrikov: Posts pair of assists•