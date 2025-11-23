Gavrikov scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Gavrikov tied the game at 1-1 in the first period and helped out on Artemi Panarin's tally in the second. This was the second multi-point effort of the season for Gavrikov, both of which have come within his last seven games. He's at three goals, eight points, 32 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 23 appearances this season in a top-pairing role alongside Adam Fox.