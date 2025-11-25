Gavrikov distributed two assists, placed two shots on goal and blocked two attempts in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Gavrikov tallied the primary helper on the Rangers' second and third goals of the night, including Adam Edstrom's game-winner midway through the final period. With the pair of apples, Gavrikov has seven assists, 10 points, 34 shots on goal and 38 blocks through 24 games this season. The 30-year-old defenseman has been a strong secondary source of offense from the Rangers' blueline, which has helped take a large burden off Adam Fox's shoulders. Gavrikov has two points in back-to-back games and is averaging the second-largest amount of time on ice in his seven-year career. He's currently on pace to surpass his career high of 33 points from the 2021-22 campaign with Columbus. Between his offensive contributions and category coverage with blocks, he has solid fantasy value in deep leagues.