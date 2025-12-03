Gavrikov scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Gavrikov tallied 1:09 into the extra session to complete the Rangers' comeback win. The 30-year-old defenseman is poised for heavy usage in the long-term absence of Adam Fox (upper body), who is likely to miss most or all of December at a minimum. Gavrikov has six points over his last six games and a total of five goals, 12 points, 37 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 28 appearances this season. He's one goal away from matching his career high, and he could also push for a new high mark in points -- he'll be aiming to top the 33 he had in 2021-22 with the Blue Jackets.