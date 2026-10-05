Gavrikov scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Gavrikov opened the scoring at 17:18 of the first period, beating Karel Vejmelka through traffic from the point for his first goal of the season. The defenseman then helped set up the eventual game-winner in the third, as his point shot redirected off J.T. Miller's skate to give New York a 3-1 lead. Gavrikov recorded his first multi-point performance of the campaign as the Rangers earned their third consecutive victory, and it was also the first time he cracked the scoresheet in 2026-27. He's also adding value in formats that reward physicality, with four hits and 13 blocked shots in his first four contests.