Gavrikov scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Gavrikov found the back of the net for the first time since Dec. 29, when he also scored a power-play goal in a 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes. The 30-year-old blueliner has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 50 contests, and he's also racked up 76 blocked shots and 31 hits. Even though Gavrikov plays in a top defensive pairing, he isn't carrying a lot of fantasy appeal in most formats, though he might be worth a look in deep leagues that value physicality stats.