Gavrikov penned a seven-year, $49 million deal with the Rangers on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Gavrikov managed 30 points in 82 regular-season appearances for the Kings last season, all of which came at even strength. Given his lack of power-play time, the 29-year-old blueliner's deal seems a little steep, but Gavrikov gives the Rangers a top-end shutdown defender to potentially pair with Adam Fox.