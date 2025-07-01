Rangers' Vladislav Gavrikov: Signs long-term contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gavrikov penned a seven-year, $49 million deal with the Rangers on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Gavrikov managed 30 points in 82 regular-season appearances for the Kings last season, all of which came at even strength. Given his lack of power-play time, the 29-year-old blueliner's deal seems a little steep, but Gavrikov gives the Rangers a top-end shutdown defender to potentially pair with Adam Fox.
