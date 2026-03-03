Gavrikov scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Gavrikov tallied early in the third period, igniting a four-goal rally for the Rangers. This was his 10th goal of the season, making this the first year he's reached double digits. The 30-year-old blueliner is at 23 points, 90 shots on net, 87 blocked shots, 38 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 60 appearances. While he has been good, Adam Fox is healthy again, so Gavrikov is poised to take on more defensive assignments down the stretch.