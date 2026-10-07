Gavrikov notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Gavrikov has logged consecutive multi-point efforts after going scoreless in the first three games of the year. The defenseman is playing alongside Adam Fox on the top pairing, so Gavrikov should continue to see plenty of ice time, at least at even strength and on the penalty kill. Over five contests, Gavrikov has earned a goal, three assists, seven shots on net, five hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating.