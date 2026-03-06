default-cbs-image
Gavrikov scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Gavrikov is on a three-game, three-point scoring streak that includes two goals. The goal was his 11th (24 points; 61 games). Gavrikov has never scored more than six goals in any of his eight seasons, so this is a true lightning in a bottle year for the Russian defender.

