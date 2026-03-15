Rangers' Vladislav Gavrikov: Three-point effort Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gavrikov scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
The veteran blueliner potted his 13th goal of the season late in the first period, in between helpers on tallies by Noah Laba and Vincent Trocheck. The three-point effort was a season high for Gavrikov, and over nine games since the Olympic break he's delivered four goals and nine points.
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