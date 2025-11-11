Gavrikov produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

Both points came in the first period, helping the Rangers grab a 2-1 lead and boosting them toward their first win of the season at Madison Square Garden. Gavrikov hasn't made the impact in his own end that New York may have been expecting when he was signed as a free agent this offseason, and through his first 17 games with the club he's delivered two goals, five points, 26 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating.